AP GIS 2023: Adani Group to Set up 2 Cement Plants, Data Centre, Says Karan Adani 

Visakhapatnam: Reiterating its commitment to the sustainable growth of the state of Andhra Pradesh, Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports & APSEZ on Friday said the group will invest in cement manufacturing units and Data Centre in the state.

Karan Adani, who delivered his keynote address at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) here, these two cement plants will be established in Kadapa and Nadikudi with a total capacity of 10 Million Tons per annum. Adani Group is also working on developing a 400 MW of Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, he said.

We are also working on developing 400 MW of Data Centre in Visakhapatnam, he said these projects will bring further employment opportunities and demonstrate our commitment to the sustainable growth of the state of the state.

Lauding the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for his vision towards a sustainable future, Karan said Adani Group had already invested over 20,000 Crore and our businesses have created more than 18,000 direct and 54,000 indirect employment opportunities in the state.

“Adani Group’s commitment to your vision of ‘port led industrial development’ is reflected in our actions,” Karan Adani added.

Presently, Adani Group operates two largest Private Ports at Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram in AP, with a total capacity of 100 Million Metric Tons per annum and in the next 5 years, the Group is aiming to double this capacity and transform these ports into Industrial Port cities.

Referring to the MoU signed by Adani Group with the Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2022, Karan said the Group is committed to developing 15,000 MW of renewable power projects over the next few years across five districts - Anantapur, Kadappa, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram in the state.

Also Read: AP GIS 2023: Mukesh Ambani Announces Setting up of 10 GW Renewable Solar Energy Project in State