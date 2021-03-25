AP Gets Sixth Airport At Orvakal in Kurnool, CM Jagan To Inaugurate Today

Kurnool: Great news for Kurnool District residents. Orvakal Airport in Kurnool opens its doors today (March 25). Welcome to Kurnool Orvakallu Airport.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the Kurnool Orvakallu Airport today (March 25th) and formally launch commercial flight operations.

The Kurnool airport will be the sixth civilian airport in the state after Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Vijayawada, which are all international airports, and also Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa, which are domestic airports.

The Kurnool airport has been categorized as ''3C'' and is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400.

A special flight from Gannavaram will reach Kurnool Airport at 11.45 am. The lamp lighting ritual will be at noon and a special postage stamp will be unveiled to commemorate this occasion.

The unveiling of the statue of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy will take place near the terminal building. The unveiling will be done by none other than CM YS Jagan.

The airport will be formally inaugurated at 12.35 pm by CM YS Jagan.

And the services from the Kurnool Airport will officially start from the 28th of this month (March). Indigo will operate its services to Bangalore, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam from March 28th.

The Collector said that connectivity flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Vijayawada would be soon proposed to the Centre in the coming days.

The airport was initially inaugurated in 2019 at Orvakal in Kurnool district. The airport was built with a budget of Rs 110 crore in just one year. The 2000-meter-long runway was built on an area of 1,010 thousand acres. Four airstrips were prepared for this airport.

Minister Buggana spoke to the Central Government about the clearances for commercial operations at Orvakal Airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted an aerodrome license to Kurnool on January 15th this year (2021).

Earlier, Indigo representatives also inspected the airport. Many airline companies are also ready to run their services from this airport.