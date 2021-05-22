AP to Get Free COVID Treatment Drug From Natco Pharma

Amaravati: Natco Pharma Limited has written a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that, on behalf of Natco trust, it will provide Baricitinib – 4mg (Barinat‌) tablets which are used in the treatment of COVID at free of cost in Andhra Pradesh.

The Company has stated that it will provide tablets of market price Rs 4.20 crore to nearly one lakh patients who are being treated in Government hospitals and health institutions.

Natco trust Managing trustee V C Nannapaneni said the medicine will be supplied in phases in the next few weeks.