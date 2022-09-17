AP: Four Persons Suffocated to Death in Krishna District

Krishna, AP: Four persons suffocated to death inside an old well in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Friday evening, police said. The deaths took place in Bantumilli village, Machilipatnam DSP M Basha told reporters.

As per reports, 55-year-old V Ramarao had entered into an argument over de–silting the old well with his 33-year-old son V Laxman. As his son was not willing to clean it up, the old man went into the deep old well for de-silting to improve the water flow. He died due to suffocation.

After realising that his father had collapsed, Laxman immediately jumped into the well to save him, but he also died due to asphyxiation. Later, two other villagers, identified as P Srinivas (54) and K Ranga (32), also entered the well to rescue them, but met a similar fate.

As four people died in the water well, the family members alerted the police. The revenue and police officials reached the village and took out the bodies from the well.

Meanwhile, state Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh visited the spot and announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the deceased. The Bantumilli police have registered a case and the matter is being investigated, a police official said.