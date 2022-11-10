AP: Four Killed in Fire-cracker Making Unit in West Godavari

West Godavari: Four people were killed in a major explosion at a fire-cracker manufacturing unit in Kadiyadda village of Tadepalligudem mandal of West Godavari district on Thursday.

Locals said the impact of the explosion was so powerful that it shattered the windows of houses nearby. After receiving information about the mishap, the fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Further details are awaited..



