Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unfurled the national flag at his official residence at Tadepalli. He paid floral tributes at the statue of freedom fighter, Potti Sriramulu and Telugu Thalli. He received a salute from a police contingent and the celebrations were a simple affair due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney, Director General of Police Goutam Sawang and other senior officials attended the event. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recalled that AP came into existence on Nov 1st, 1956 due to the sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu. He further added that his government has launched many initiatives to ensure good and corruption-free governance.

AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tweeted as, "AndhraPradesh has tremendous potential for growth and is marching in the right direction towards the path of progress and development and wished the people of the State a bright future." He paid floral tributes to Sri Potti Sriramulu and paid homage to freedom fighters on the occasion of AndhraPradesh Formation Day at a programme held in Raj Bhavan. Here is the tweet.