AMARAVATI: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, after garlanding the statue of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, unfurled the national flag and took the police salute.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister described the AP Formation Day as a 'festival of memorising our culture and fame, struggles and success stories of our ancestors, and the sacrifices of great people who were born on this soil.'

Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Zakia Khanam, Home Minister Taneti Vanita, Tourism Minister RK Roja, Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, CS Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Telugu and Sanskrit Academy Chairperson Lakshmi Parvati, Advisor to Government ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Rajya Sabha Member V.Vijayasai Reddy and top officials participated in the programme.