AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations on Tuesday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu whose highest sacrifice, he recalled, resulted in the formation of the state in 1953.

Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister wrote in his message that the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day is a festival to commemorate our culture,- our glory, the struggles and victories of our forefathers, and the sacrifices of many great people who were born on this soil. Remembering the supreme sacrifice of the Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, let us dedicate ourselves to the all-round development of the state, he tweeted in Telugu.

మన సంస్కృతిని- మన కీర్తిని, మన పూర్వీకుల పోరాటాలను- విజయాలను, ఈ నేల పై జన్మించిన ఎందరో మహానుభావుల త్యాగాలను ఘనంగా స్మరించుకునే పండుగ రోజు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ అవతరణ దినోత్సవం. అమరజీవి పొట్టి శ్రీరాములు గారి త్యాగాన్ని గుర్తు చేసుకుంటూ.. రాష్ట్ర సర్వతోముఖాభివృద్ధికి పునరంకితమవుదాం. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 1, 2022

