AP Formation Day 2021: CM YS Jagan Hoists National Flag

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations at the camp office here on Monday.

The Chief Minister received the guard of honour from the state police department and paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Rama Chandra Reddy, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Roads and Building Minister Shankar Narayana, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas, Child and Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha, Labour Minister Gummanuru Jayaram, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Intelligence Chief K.V.R.N Reddy, AP Women Commission Chairman Vasireddy Padma, Telugu Sanskrit Academy Chairperson N Lakshmi Parvathi, MPs, MLAs and other officials were present.

Earlier, the State Formation Day celebrations were held at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Leyla Appireddy and MLC Meruga Nagarjuna paid tributes to the leader Potti Sriramulu.

