VIJAYAWADA: Five lakh doses of Covishied vaccine arrived at the Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. Covid-19 vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII), Pune sent the supply to the state via air. From the airport, the vaccine was sent to the storage centre in the State Immunization Building located at Gannavaram amidst tight security.

As per the directions of the State health and family welfare department, the 5 lakh doses will be shifted to 13 districts by road from here, said G Devanandam the in-charge Cold Chain Officer.

Distribution of vaccine doses district-wise is as follows:

Anantapur - 45,000

Chittoor - 40,000

East Godavari - 40,000

Guntur - 40,000

Krishna - 45,000

Kurnool - 40,000

Prakasam - 35,000

Nellore - 38,000

Srikakulam - 30,000

Visakhapatnam - 40,000

Vizianagaram - 30,000

West Godavari - 37,000

YSR Kadapa - 40,000

Through a special drive, the government will provide the second dose of the Covishield vaccine on Wednesday to those who have already received the first dose. Vijayawada District Collector A Mohd Imtiaz said that a vaccination drive would be conducted at 140 places including Primary Health Centres, across the district. Only those aged above 45 who got the first dose at least 40 days ago could get the second dose on Wednesday.

Anil Kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday stated that the State will receive 9 lakh vaccine doses by May 15, and priority will be to complete vaccination of those who already took the first dose.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said the Central government allocated 9 lakh doses for the first half of the month, and a vaccination drive would be conducted accordingly.

As per the Government's decision, giving priority to the above 45 age- group who will receive the second jab, the vaccination drive for the remaining age group would commence.

