AP Fisherman's Kachidi Fish Fetches Lakhs

If a fisherman finds a 'Kachidi' fish in his net, how would he feel? He will be on cloud nine, right! Yes... a local fisherman struck gold by netting a kachidi fish weighing 28 kg, which fetched him Rs 2.90 lakh. The fish species, spotted rarely in the seacoast of Andhra Pradesh, has medicinal values and it was caught at a mini-fishing harbour in the coastal area of Andhra Pradesh.

The black spotted croaker species kachidi is also called Gold Fish and it was sold at Narsapuram town near Bhimavaram. Generally, fish is found in the deep sea. Fishermen and traders purchase these fishes and would resell or export them. The gall bladder and parts of Gold Fish's lungs are used in the manufacture of threads used by doctors and medical practitioners during surgeries.

Recently, the Sona Boat team caught the kachidi fish off the coast of Kakinada and was sold in Kumbabhishekam temple fish market. In November 2021, two fishermen from East Godavari district netted a kachidi fish weighing 21 kg.

