AP Fisheries Restricts Entry Into Fishing Harbour

The Department of Fisheries has restricted the entry into the fishing harbour only to passholders as most of the people at the premises are not following COVID-19 norms. There have always been security issues and security personnel appointed. Police officials are taking out all the efforts to ensure vendors wear masks and maintain personal hygiene.

Joint Director K Phani Prakash, Fisheries Department said that, already, 1,000 entry passes have been issued and eligible persons can apply for the passes. At the entrance, two gates were set up and police were held to ensure proper crowd management and also for surveillance.

The fish harbour is always found to be overcrowded and especially on weekends, people throng to the harbour. Many times, public and retailers break the barricades and enter the fishing harbours. The fishing department for the first time issued passes.