NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in Delhi and discussed several issues related to the State.

He appealed to the Finance Minister to set up educational institutions - the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Buggana stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to set up colleges and universities for better education, job creation, and technological development for the future generation. In this context, he discussed with the Union Minister the setting up of these two educational institutions. He said the State government had already allotted the land necessary for setting up these educational institutions.

He also discussed with her the arbitration case before the International Court of Justice over the Anrak Aluminum Ltd dispute. case and said that arrangements would be made to supply the company with the required bauxite. The Minister stated that if the case was resolved it would be a big advantage for the State as such a big company would come to the state. He also explained that the disbursement of Polavaram funds was in progress.

Lashing out at the Opposition TDP, the Minister stated that they were undermining the credibility of the State image with their propaganda. The TDP has a tendency to seek political mileage at the cost of the State's reputation, he fired. Despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the state government was helping the poor even in times of trouble however, the TDP is stating that the government was incurring debts. He recalled that the TDP had incurred huge debts during their governance when there was no pandemic plaguing the state.

