Andhra Pradesh Budget Session 2021-22| Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented the State budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly on Thursday. The State government allocated Rs 1,000 crore exclusively to fight Covid-19 pandemic.

In the state budget, the government has allocated Rs 13,840.44 crore for the health sector. Rs 2,248.94 crore for purchase of Arogyasree and medicines, Rs.1,535 crore for the Nadu and Nedu program for revamping hospitals.

As the state is hit by the Corona Second Wave pandemic, the Government allocated Rs.1000 crore towards COVID measures this year. This apart the state allocated Rs.100 crore for sanitation in APVVP hospitals and Rs.50 crore for the development of the Palasa Hospital in Srikakulam District.

Also Read: AP Budget 2021: Rs 26,634 Crore Allocation For Education Sector