AP FiberNet Scam: FIR Against 19 Members

CID filed FIR against 19 members in connection to Rs.330 crore alleged irregularities in the tendering process and execution of the AP Fibernet (AP Fiber Grid) project by the previous TDP government. The FIR was filed by the CID and it was submitted in the court. In the investigation, the irregularities made during the TDP reign have been exposed. The previous government awarded the tender to Tera Soft.

A case was filed against eGovernance Authority Vemuri Hari Krishna Prasad, Infrastructure Corporation Of Andhra CMD K Sambasvia Rao, Tera Software Private Limited MD Tummala Gopichand, and others. The case was booked under the IPC sections of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

In the FIR, it was mentioned that the chairman of APSFL submitted a report on the irregularities that have taken place in awarding the tender of AP FiberNet Phase I. In the complaint, it was also mentioned that the Tera Software was blacklisted and hurriedly it was whitelisted so as to allow it to participate in the bid.