AP Fibernet Scam: CID Questions Vemuri Hari For Second Day

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID), investigating the multi-crore Fibernet scam, questioned former member of the e-Governance authority governing council, Vemuri Hari Krishna Prasad on the second day on Wednesday.

Yesterday (Tuesday) along with Vemuri, the CID also questioned the former Infrastructure Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (INCAP) CMD K Sambasiva Rao InCop MD Sambashiva Rao. CID officials conducted the proceedings at the CID office in Satyanarayanapuram in Vijayawada.

The CID served notices under section 41 of the CrPC on three persons asking them to appear before the investigating officers.

A total of 19 persons including government officials have been named in the FIR filed by the CID on September 9 based on the complaint lodged by AP State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) chairman P Gowtham Reddy.

A case has been registered under Sections 167, 467, 468, 471, 420, 506, 409, r/w 120(B) of the IPC and Section 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against the accused.

