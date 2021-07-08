AP Farmers Express Gratitude to CM YS Jagan at Rythu Bharosa Centre In Udegolam

ANANTAPUR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is on a two-day tour of Anantapur district as part of the YSR Rythu Dinotsavam as part of the YSR birth anniversary which is celebrated as Farmers Days in the state, reached Udegolam village at Rayadurgam mandal and inaugurated a Rythu Bharosa Kendra there.

On the occasion, YS Jagan planted a sapling at the Centre and visited the stalls set up at the RBK.

After that, he met the farmers there and spoke to them. The farmers in their interaction with the Chief Minister expressed gratitude and stated that they were happy with the welfare schemes promulgated for them after the YSR Congress Party came into power.

They said that the welfare money was being directly credited into the beneficiary account and this was of great help to them. They also stated that the RBK is going to be of great benefit to the farmers in all aspects related to the sale of crops to the support during the time of farming. The farmers said the government was also supporting the dairy industry through the new schemes.

YS Jagan will later launch the YSR Integrated Agri Lab at Rayadurg Market Yard and speak to the beneficiaries. He will later lay the foundation stone for various development activities at a stage set up at the school premises there and address the public at meeting there.

The Chief Minister will arrive at Bhakarapuram in Pulivendula, YSR Kadapa District at 2.10 pm. Between 2.50 pm- 3.20 pm, he will inaugurate several developmental projects at the Integrated Sports Complex Ground in Pulivendula. He will also unveil plaques there as part of the program and will reach YSR Estates at Idupulapaya at 3.55 pm. He will participate in special prayers at the YSR Ghat there between 4.10 pm - 4.55 pm and stay at the guesthouse there for the night.

