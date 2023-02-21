AP Farmer's Daughter Gomati Reddy Set To Participate In Miss India Pageant

A rural girl from an economically poor background is going to contest in national-level beauty pageants. She will be contesting in the upcoming edition of the Miss India beauty pageant in Mumbai, which will be held in a couple of days from now.

Mukka Gomati Reddy is her name. And she is the only daughter of Mukka Srinivasulu Reddy and Aruna Kumar. She hails from Mukkavaripalli village of the Cuddapah district. Gomati has been competing in beauty pageants since childhood, continuously excelling in every single competition.

Her parents appreciated her area interest of her and supported her to participate in multiple beauty pageants. She also won beauty pageants during her Degree.

She also participated in the South India Miss Femina competition in Banglore and ended up as a runner-up. On January 25, 2023, Gomati won the title at Mumbai under Femina Miss Andhra. . Gomati Reddy works as a software developer in Banglore. Her only dream to become Miss World.