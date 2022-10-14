AP Fact Check: TTD Debunks Fake Social Media Campaign on Tirumala Funds

Oct 14, 2022, 15:03 IST
AMARAVATI/TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam  Board governing the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh had debunked a fake campaign that is going viral on social media about Save Tirumala, funds and stated that there is no truth in that campaign.

Andhra Pradesh Government fact-checking website also clarified on its Twitter handle that the campaign regarding TTD is completely untrue & baseless. The number given as the prime minister's office number is a toll-free number for the Mann Ki Baat program, the phone lines for which open only for a week before the program. it stated and people were urged not to share the fake message.

