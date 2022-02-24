AP Fact Check Guntur: Jinnah Tower Flag Pole Not Removed, Height Increased

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Administration issued a press note on Wednesday clarifying that the National Flag pole (40 ft) which was installed at the Jinnah Tower in the city, was removed and will be replaced with a new flag pole of 60 ft in height. The restoration works for the replacement had commenced on Wednesday. This was issued after several misleading media reports were published that the Indian Flag at Guntur’s Jinnah tower was removed.

As per a Tweet published by the AP Fact Check social media handle of the Andhra Pradesh Government, condemned the fake news items published on social media sites, propagating that the flag was removed and added political flavor as they pleased to the news stories. "We would humbly ask the media channels to take down the false story. We should all be responsible while reporting sensitive stories in the public interest," it mentioned in the Tweet.

Some Media outlets started propagating the flag was removed and added political flavor as they pleased. We would humbly ask the media channels to take down the false story. We should all be responsible while reporting sensitive stories in the public interest. 🙏 2/3 pic.twitter.com/cLzHqYcGDQ — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) February 23, 2022

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Nishant Kumar stated that officials have started work to increase the pole from 40 ft to 60 ft. "It was earlier installed at a 40 ft height pole. To increase the height to 60 ft, we need to undertake some concrete and reinforcement work at the foundation base of the pole", he said. Engineers on Wednesday have started supervision of the work which includes concrete reinforcement work to increase the height of the pole and the new pole is likely to be installed by Thursday.

