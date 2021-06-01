AP Extends Lockdown Till June 10: Check Dos and Don'ts, Curfew Relaxation Timing

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation and vaccination and decided to extend the curfew in force till June 10. The curfew relaxation timings would be the same from 6 AM to 12 noon.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the officials explained the prevailing COVID situation to the Chief Minister. They said 2632 COVID cases were registered per one million population in Urban areas and it's 1,859 cases per one million in rural areas. They said positivity rate on May 16 is 25.56 per cent while it was 15.91 per cent on May 30 and added that active cases were reduced from two lakhs to 1.6 lakhs.

They said recovery rate is also significantly improved and added that recovery rate was 84.32 per cent on May 7 and it has increased to 90 per cent at present.

They said 19,175 calls were made to 104 services and it was only 3,803 calls on May 29 which indicate that active cases were reduced. They said cases were decreased in all the districts.

