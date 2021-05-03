VISAKHAPATNAM: Former MP from Anakapalle and senior TDP leader Sabbam Hari, 69, passed away on Monday due to complications after he contracted the coronavirus. He was being treated in a private hospital for the past 18 days after he contracted the virus on the 15th of this month. Sabbam Hari was in home quarantine for three days and was later admitted to a private hospital in Visakhapatnam, on the advice of doctors. His condition worsened as he developed several infections and was on the ventilator while being treated, and succumbed today.

Bhaskara Rama Rao

Another leader from the state Bhaskara Rama Rao, 72, a former MLA from Peddapuram in East Godavari district, died of a coronavirus at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam, on Sunday morning. He and his wife Jaggayamma contracted the COVID-19 virus twenty days ago. They were immediately admitted to a private hospital and within a week Jaggayamma tested negative after medical tests were done and she returned home. However, Bhaskara Rama Rao died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Bhaskara Rama Rao joined the Congress party and served as the unanimous Sarpanch of Peddada village from 1971 to 1981. In 1982, he became the president of the Samarlakota Samiti. He joined the TDP in 1984 and served as the Zilla Parishad Chairman. From 1994 to 1999, 1999 to 2004 he was elected as the Peddapuram MLA and also served as the Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board. He also served as an MLC from 2012 to 2017. Bhaskara Rama Rao quit TDP and joined the YSRCP in 2013 and rejoined TDP in December 2014. He was a distinguished and respected leader in the district.

First MLA of Rajahmundry Chittoori Prabhakar Choudhary Passes Away

Former MLA Chittoori Prabhakar Choudhary, 96, a labour leader and leader of the Communist Movement died in Rajahmundry in East Godavari district on Sunday. Prabhakar Choudhary was a leader in the 100-year old communist movement for more than 80 years of his life. In 1952, he won the Rajahmundry Assembly elections and was elected as the first MLA of Rajahmundry after India attained independence. He also won in 1967 and served as an MLA twice. He fought tirelessly on behalf of the people of the East Godavari region for more than seven decades.

