AP: Ensure All Medicines Measure up to WHO Standards, Says CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to ensure that all medicines used in government hospitals, including ESI hospitals, meet GMP and WHO standards, while the officials have informed him that the number of Covid has come down and recovery rate has increased significantly.

During a review meeting on Covid Control and Vaccination, held here at the camp office on Friday, the Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid to sanitation in hospitals and food provided to patients along with the hospital maintenance and medical infrastructure with regular monitoring. In regard to this he instructed the authorities to prepare a SOP ensuring proper mechanism in place. He said that a special officer must be appointed to see that all hospitals have access to infrastructure, proper sanitation, and to monitor attendance of doctors, nurses, and other staff.

Discussing on Nadu-Nedu in hospitals and Health hubs, the Chief Minister said that maintenance should be prioritised in all the works that were taken under Nadu-Nedu initiative and ensure that patients receive better quality services. He said that all the Aarogyasri, 104 and 108 bills must be paid within 21 days. In regard to Health-Hubs, officials have given a report explaining that more people are going to other states for cancer, heart disease and pediatric surgeries. The Chief Minister directed the authorities to ensure that medical services for these ailments are available here, prioritising the establishment of such specialty hospitals in the hubs.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of 16 new medical colleges, revamping the existing 11 medical colleges and bringing up health hubs will strengthen the health sector in State. He directed the officials to expedite the works of construction of 16 new medical colleges and complete them on war footing. He told the authorities to identify places of health hubs close to the habitats, as it would attract investments.

Meanwhile, the officials informed that the number of active‌ cases have come down below 50,000 with only 5.23 percent of positivity rate, where in six districts it is even less than five percent and with a recovery rate of 96.67 percent, higher than the national average. The officials informed that 76.51 percent of beds in private hospitals are occupied by patients under Aarogyasri and the number of calls dropped significantly to 104, with just 1021 calls on June 25.

In regard to Black Fungus, the officials said that there are about 3148 black fungus cases, where surgeries were done to 1095 people and 1398 are discharged. There are about 237 deaths due to black fungus. As far as oxygen plants are concerned, officials stated that the government is setting up 134 Oxygen Generation (PSA) plants across the state, focusing on establishment of Generation plants in hospitals with more than 50 beds. Officials said that 97 plants will be set up by September and the remaining 37 plants are expected to be completed by next March.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang, Covid command control chairman Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Secretary M Ravi Chandra, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, 104 call center incharge A Babu, APMSIDC VC and MD Vijayarama Raju and other officials were present.