AP Energy Secretary To File Defamation Suit Against Andhra Jyothi, Eenadu Papers

AMARAVATI: Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh -Energy department Nagulapalli Srikanth on Tuesday, stated that the State government was filing a defamation suit against the management of Telugu vernacular papers Eenadu and Andhra Jyothi for publishing fake and misleading reports about the State power sector and electricity supply with a deliberate intention to mislead the people and create mistrust among the people.

He said that though the government had clarified that there was no disruption to the power supply repeatedly during several media interactions, the media houses have repeatedly carried false reports intentionally.

He further said that these newspapers were spreading false information to malign the image of the Andhra Pradesh government and create confusion among the people.

The energy secretary further said that they were providing 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to the customers and nine hours of free electricity to the farmers.

Nagulapalli Srikanth issued a stern warning that legal action would be taken against those who published false and fictitious news about the government in the media houses.

