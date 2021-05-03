AMARAVATI: The state of Andhra Pradesh is all set to be the new Electronics hub in the country. As per reports, the State-IT and electronics industry estimates that the market value of the state's electronics manufacturing industry has touched Rs 30,000 crore in the 2020–21 financial year. During the same financial period, the State exported electronic goods worth Rs 761.76 crore, according to Commerce Ministry data. This is an increase of 18.37 per cent over exports of Rs 643.49 crore in the year 2019-20.

For the development of the electronics industry, the State government is developing Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) on a large scale, across the State especially to attract the electronics industry. With the new laws and ease of establishing industries, electronic companies are coming forward to make large scale investments. Currently, our state has EMC 1, EMC 2 in Tirupati and an EMC in Sri City. Through these clusters, 23 thousand people are getting employment directly. Electronic spare parts for mobile phones, set-top boxes, TVs and lenses used in cameras are being produced in these clusters.

In addition to the existing three EMCs, the state government is developing two more EMCs. Special subsidies are being offered for companies setting up their companies at the new EMC in Kopparthy in YSR Kadapa district.

Many electronics manufacturers, including Dixon, Karbonn have already entered into agreements with the state government to invest in YSR EMC. It has also prepared proposals to develop another EMC at Madiredu forest region in Chittoor district.

Officials estimate that the value of the state's electronics manufacturing industry will reach the Rs 50,000 crore mark in the next two years once these new clusters start operating.

