HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 5.

According to reports, the minister was suffering with fever for the past few days and underwent COVID-19 tests for which he was tested negative for coronavirus initially. But, as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors, the Minister is undergoing home -quarantine at his residence in Hyderabad.

Minister underwent COVID-19 test for the second time on Tuesday as he was unable to cope up with fever, and was diagnosed positive for the infection on Wednesday. Immediately after testing positive for the infection, he was admitted to Apollo Hospitals and undergoing treatment.

At present, the Minister's health is stable, as per the reports from his PRO. Reddy conveyed a message to party leaders, activists and fans that " I am healthy, being treated at Apollo Hospital and I'll be home soon"

Meanwhile the total COVID-19 Cases in AP so far rose to 1,76,333, after 9,747 diagnosed as positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 4. The death toll due to the virus went up to 1,604 with 67 more fatalities reported on yesterday. A total of 95,625 people were completely recovered and discharged from the state run hospitals till Tuesday. Currently, there are 79,104 active cases of coronavirus in the state.