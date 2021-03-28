AP Education Minister Clarifies On Written Exams

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Saturday held a video conference with Education department officials about the Covid situation in the state and said that that written examinations and practical exams will be conducted as per the schedule.

Later, while addressing the media, the AP education minister emphasized that the health of the students and teachers was of prime importance and that they will be taking all the precautions needed.

"More than 100 students in a private college in Rajahmundry have been infected with COVID. In order to prevent such things, SOP should be set up in every school and college. Students should be given masks, thermal screening should be made compulsory. All precautions must be taken to identify Corona-affected students at the primary level itself,” the minister said.