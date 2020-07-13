AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday announced the postponement of all the entrance examinations including EAMCET for admission into various courses in the state. With this, eight different entrance tests including EAMCET will stand postponed.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said that the decision to postpone all the entrance examinations in the state was taken on the advice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that the EAMCET entrance examination would be conducted in the third week of September and dates of the entrance test would be announced soon. The minister sought to clarify that this decision was taken to make sure that there would be no difficulties for the students appearing for national entrance examinations.

To a question, he said that a policy for online courses would be sketched out.

When asked about the conduct of the final year exams for Undergraduate ( UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses, he said, the exams will be conducted as per the University Grant Commission (UGC) regulations.

Minister Suresh added that students who failed in Intermediate second-year examinations would also be declared as passed.