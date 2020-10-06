Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) declared the ECET 2020 result today, October 6. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET. JNTU Anantpur on behalf of the APSHE conducted AP ECET Exam 2020 on September 14, 2020.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results. CS Satish Chandra, AP Higher Education Council Chairman Hemachandra Reddy, Secretary Sudhir Reddy and others participated. The test conducted online on September 14 at 79 centers in the state. Of the 31,891 who took the exams, 30,654 qualified. The pass percentage is 96.12 percent. Of those who qualified, 25160 were boys and 6731 were girls.

Here is the direct link to check the results:Click here

How to check marks:

Visit the official website of APSCHE

Click on the link that reads AP ECET Results 2020

The candidates must enter their details in the new window

Download the result and keep a copy for future reference

List of toppers: