AP ECET Result 2020 Released Today On Sche.ap.gov.in, Check Results On Sakshieducation.com
Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) declared the ECET 2020 result today, October 6. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET. JNTU Anantpur on behalf of the APSHE conducted AP ECET Exam 2020 on September 14, 2020.
Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results. CS Satish Chandra, AP Higher Education Council Chairman Hemachandra Reddy, Secretary Sudhir Reddy and others participated. The test conducted online on September 14 at 79 centers in the state. Of the 31,891 who took the exams, 30,654 qualified. The pass percentage is 96.12 percent. Of those who qualified, 25160 were boys and 6731 were girls.
Here is the direct link to check the results:Click here
How to check marks:
- Visit the official website of APSCHE
- Click on the link that reads AP ECET Results 2020
- The candidates must enter their details in the new window
- Download the result and keep a copy for future reference
List of toppers:
- Agricultural Engineering: Gorti Vamsikrishna, (Anantapur)
- BSc Mathematics: Shivala Srinivasa Rao (Srikakulam)
- Ceramic Technology: Thoothika Santosh Kumar (Prakasam District)
- Chemical Engineering: Mustaq Ahmed (Guntur)
- Civil Engineering: Banotu Anjali (Khammam)
- Computer Science Engineering: Kodi Teja (Kakinada)
- Electrical and Electronics Engineering: Naresh Reddy (Kadapa)
- Electronics and Communication Engineering: Kurra Vaishnavi (Guntur District Repalle)
- Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering: Fridvi (Rangareddy)
- Mechanical Engineering: Garaga Ajay (Visakhapatnam)
- Metallurgical Engineering: Varun Raju (Vizianagaram)
- Mining Engineering: Banala Vamsikrishna (Mulugu)
- Pharmacy: Ashlesh Kumar (Krishna District Challapalli), Shanthi (Srikalulam District Mandasa)