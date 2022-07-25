AP EAPCET 2022 Results To Be Announced Tomorrow

AP EAPCET 2022 Results: Results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test - AP EAPCET 2022 will be released at 11 am on Tuesday (July 26). AP Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana will release the results at an event held in Vijayawada whcih will be attended by the Chairman of AP State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE), PS of Higher Education Department and other officials.

The Answer keys of the test for Pharmacy, Agriculture, and Engineering streams were released by APSCHE, and the results of the test will be published next on the website at cets. apsche. ap. gov. in.

The AP EAPCET 2022 Results can also be checked at results.sakshieducation.com or sakshieducation.com

Click on TS EAMCET 2022 Results link available on the home page

In the next page, enter your hall ticket no. and click on SUBMIT

The results will be displayed on the screen

Save a copy of the marks sheet for further reference

APSCHE has published a notification in the website that 100 percent weightage for this year's merit list will be given to the entrance test. Earlier, for results, 25% weightage was given to the Intermediate Public Examination and the remaining 75% to the entrance test.

“100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23,” the notification read.

AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is held every year by APSCHE and administered by JNTU Anantapur for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy, and Agriculture. The EAPCET 2022 exam was held on July 4. While the engineering stream entrance exam was held from July 4 to July 8, the Agriculture and Pharmacy tests were held on July 11 and July 12, respectively.

