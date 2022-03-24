AP EAPCET 2022 Schedule Out, Check Dates

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 schedule was released on Wednesday by State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Wednesday.

He said that the exams will be held for five days from July 4 to 8 for the engineering stream, and on July 11 and 12 for the agriculture and pharmacy streams through online mode.

He said the EAPCET notification will be released on April 11 and the results after August 15.

The state-level entrance exam is conducted by JNTU, Kakinada, every year on behalf of APSCHE.

The Minister said the EAPCET 2022 entrance schedule was announced keeping in view the other national level entrance examinations for students to prepare.

He said the results of EAPCET -2022 will be announced after August 15 and a schedule was prepared to commence the classes by the second week of September.

The examination pattern and announcement of ranks will remain the same, he said.

Previously there were 136 centres for conducting the entrance exam and the number of exam centres will be increased this year if necessary. This apart four exam centres will be set up in Telangana and the exams will be conducted by following the COVID guidelines this year also, he stated.

Meanwhile the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 will be held from July 14 to 20.

