Anantapur: JNTU Anantapur has been entrusted with the responsibilities of conducting the Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2022 for admission into the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy and other courses in Andhra Pradesh. The AP State Council for Higher Education on Wednesday announced that a council was appointed with the Chairmen and conveners to conduct entrance examinations for various courses. APSCHE Chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy issued a statement to this effect.

-For the AP EAPCET 2022, the Chairman and conveners are- Vice Chancellor JNTU A Professor G. Ranga Janardhana, Prof M Viajaykumar.

-For the AP ECET2 022 entrance, Kakinada JNTU VC Prof GVR Prasad Raju and JNTU Kakinada VC Professor Krishna Mohan.

-For AP ICET, Andhra University VC Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy and Prof N Kishore Babu

-For AP PGECET 2022, SV University VC Prof K Raja Reddy, Prof RVS Satyanarayana.

-For Research CET (APRCET 2022)- APSCHE Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy and Prof. D. Appalanayudu (AU)

- For AP EDCET 2022 - Padmavati Women's University VC Prof. D. Jamuna and Prof. T. G Amruthavalli.

-For AP PGCET 2022 - Yogi Vemana Varisty VC Prof M Suryakalavathi, Prof Nazeer Ahmed.

-For AP LAWCET 2022- Padmavati Women's University VC Prof. D. Jamuna and Prof T Sitakumari have been appointed.

