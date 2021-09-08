AP EAPCET 2021 Toppers List, COVID Affected Students

AP EAPCET 2021: The AP EAMCET results for 2021 have been released. On September 8, 2021, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada released the AP EAMCET 2021 Results. All applicants who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2021 (AP EAPCET) may check their results on the official EAPCET website at sche.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh State education minister Audimulapu Suresh announced the rank list on September 8 at 11 a.m.

AP EAMCET 2021: 1,76,586 Candidates Registered

A total of 1,76,586 candidates had registered for the exam, out of which 80.62% of the students have qualified.

AP EAMCET 2021: 166460 Candidates Appeared For The Exam

A total of 166460 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which 80.62% of students have qualified.

AP EAMCET 2021 Results: 1,34,205 Students Qualified For The Examination

Out of the total number of (1,76,586) candidates who appeared for the engineering stream of the AP EAMCET 2021, only 1,34,205 students qualified for the examination.

AP EAMCET 2021 Result: 80.62% Pass Percentage

Out of the total number of candidates who appeared for the engineering stream of the AP EAMCET 2021, 80.62% of the students have passed.

The COVID Factor

Out of the 1,66,460 students, 5 students got COVID during the examination held in August.

And as per sources, only those five students will be allowed to take a re-examination for the AP EAPCET in 2021.

AP EAMCET Result Declared In 14 Days

The result of AP EAMCET was declared in 14 days. Around 1000 invigilators, 200 observers, special observers and 120 Chief Superintendents per session were drafted for AP EAPCET-2021, in addition, officials from District Administration District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, APEPDCL, APSRTC, DMHOs.

The AP EAPCET 2021 Topper

Koyi Sree Nikhil is the topper of the AP EAMCET 2021.

Satti Karthikeya, who has topped TS EAMCET 2021, has bagged the ninth rank in the AP EAMCET 2021 engineering exam.

AP EAMCET 2021 Toppers' List

Check AP EAMCET 2021 toppers' names, marks, and ranks in the table given below.

Ranks Toppers name

Rank 1 KOYI SREE NIKHIL

Rank 2 VARADA MAHANTH NAIDU

Rank 4 DUGGINENI VENKATA PANEESH

Rank 4 SAVARAM DIVAKAR SAI

Rank 5 NELLURU MOURYA REDDY

Rank 6 KAKUNURI SHASHANK REDDY

Rank 7 MIDATHANA PRANAY

Rank 8 SURAVARAPU HARSHA VARMA

Rank 9 SATTI KARTHIKEYA

Also, check below for the list of qualifying pass percentages over the years.