AP EAMCET Topper Meets CM YS Jagan

Amaravati, Nov 23: EAMCET( Agriculture) topper G Chaitanya Sindhu met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here at the camp office on Monday.

The Chief Minister congratulated G Chaitanya Sindhu who secured top rank in EAMCET-2020 (Agriculture) and advised her to provide the best services to the poor after completion of her medical course.

Sindhu's father Dr. G. Koteshwara Prasad, mother Dr. Sudharani, Children's Space Club of India Secretary G. Shantamurthy were among who met the Chief Minister

Chaitanya Sindhu is a native of Tenali, Guntur district. She has topped the AP-Telangana two states' EAMCET 2020 in Agriculture category and was also the AP topper of the NEET-2020 exam.