The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) declared the result for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) on Saturday morning. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results in R&B building,1st floor, Vijayawada.

The results can be accessed online at sche.ap.gov.in. More than 2.72 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam.

After clicking the link, enter the 10-digit hall ticket number to get the result. Besides the result, the candidates will also get to know their rank and subject-wise and total marks that they secured in the examination.

Along with the AP EAMCET results the final answer keys will also be released. Special AP EAMCET examination for COVID-19 positive students have been conducted on October 7.