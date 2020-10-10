The Andhra Pradesh State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2020) results will be announced today at 10 am. The honourable Minister for Education Dr.Adimulapu Suresh will announce the results of AP EAMCET 2020 at 10 am on 10 October in R and B buildings, Vijayawada.

As many as 1,56,899 candidates have appeared for engineering courses and 75,834 for agriculture courses. JNTU also conducted special AP EAMCET exams on October 7 for students who have missed their exam as they have tested positive for COVID-19 in September

After the announcement of results, students will be able to check their results online at sche.ap.gov.in.

After the announcement of results, students will be able to check their results online.

