Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) rank card was released by APSCHE on 14 October. Candidates who have qualified the examination can visit the official website and download their rank card from sche.ap.gov.in. Here is the direct link for the reference of students.

The result of AP EAMCET 2020 was declared on 10 October. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh released the results in R&B building,1st floor, Vijayawada. More than 2.72 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the exam. A total of 84.78 percent have qualified in engineering stream, while the pass percentage recorded in agriculture and medical courses entrance test is 91.77 percent.

Compared to last year, the pass percentage of AP EAMCET for the Engineering stream has increased by 13%. Special AP EAMCET examination for COVID-19 positive students have been conducted on October 7.

Steps to download AP EAMCET Rank Card 2020: