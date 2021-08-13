AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 Download: Check Direct Link For Admit Card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: On its official website, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy common entrance test (AP EAPCET), formerly known as the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy common entrance test (AP EAMCET).

Candidates who have enrolled for the AP EAMCET 2021 entrance test may download their admit cards from the website.

According to the official website, the AP EAMCET 2021 for the engineering stream will take place on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021, while the exam for the agricultural and pharmacy stream will take place on September 3, 6, and 7, 2021. The exams will be held in two sessions, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Here’s the direct link to the AP EAMCET 2021 admit card.

How To Download The AP EAMCET 2020 Admit Card:

1. Go to the official website for more information.

2. Go to the homepage and click the "Download Engineering and Pharmacy Hall Tickets" option.

3. On the display screen, a new page will appear.

4. Enter your login information.

5. The admit card will appear on the computer screen.

6. Save the admit card to your computer and print it off for future reference.