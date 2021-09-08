AP EAMCET 2021: Results Out, Check Direct Link

AP EAPCET 2021: On September 8 (Today), at 11 a.m., the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2021 will be announced. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) will announce the rank list along with the AP EAMCET results in 2021. The answer key for the AP EAMCET 2021 exam was released on August 26th. According to sources, 1,66,460 students took the AP EAMCET 2021.

Counselling for the AP EAMCET 2021 exam will begin on September 18th.

The Candidates who pass the AP EAMCET 2021 will be able to participate in the counselling process for B.Tech admission. The AP EAMCET 2021 counselling will be conducted jointly by the Department of Technical Education (DTE) and the AP SCHE. While announcing the AP EAMCET result date and time, authorities also announced that counselling for the AP EAMCET 2021 would begin on September 18th.

AP EAMCET 2021: Engineering and Pharmacy Results Direct Link

Download Engineering & Pharmacy Rank Card (Only for Qualified Candidates): click here

How to Check AP EAMCET 2021 Result?

Visit the link for more information.

Select the appropriate result link.

Please enter your login credentials.

Submit now to have access to the AP EAMCET 2021 results.

To Be Ranked, Students Must Score At Least 25%.

Students must achieve at least 25% on the AP EAPCET 2021, which was held between August 19 and August 25. For students in reserved categories, however, there are no minimum qualifying requirements. Students will be granted an AP EAPCET 2021 merit rank based on 75 per cent of their AP EAPCET normalised scores and 25 per cent of their intermediate grades in group subjects.