AP EAMCET 2021: Exam Dates, Notification, Full Details Here

Andhra Pradesh Government is going to conduct Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or AP EAMCET 2021 from August 19 to August 15. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the notification for AP EAMCET will be released on June 24th. The process of filling application forms is likely to start from June 24th. The submission of online application without a late fee is from June 26, 2021, to July 25, 2021.

Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs.500/- is from July 26, 2021, to August 5, 2021.

Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs.1,000/- is from August 6, 2021, to August 10, 2021.

Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs.5,000/- is from August 11, 2021, to August 15, 2021.

Submission of online application with a late fee of Rs.10,000/- is from August 16, 2021, to August 18, 2021.

AP EAMCET is a computer-based test. Students should get minimum of 25 per cent marks and those candidates will be eligible to seek admissions in the respective colleges. The exam is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).