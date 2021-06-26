AP EAMCET 2021: EAPCET Exam Pattern, Application Form, Full Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh state government has released the schedule of EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) which has been renamed as EAPCET (Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test). This is going to be a computer based test. Students have to write the exam online only. For more details, one can visit the official website. The application process starts from today.

Courses:

1.Engineering, Biotechnology, BTech Dairy Technology, BTech Agri Engineering, BTech Food Science and Technology

2.BSc (Agri), BSc (Horticulture), BVSC and AH /

BFSC

3.Pharmacy, Pharma D

Registration fee for the application:

► Engineering Stream: OC - Rs.600, BC - Rs.550, SC & ST - Rs.500

► Agriculture Stream: OC - Rs.600, BC - Rs.550, SC &ST - Rs.500

► Students writing both the exams - OC-Rs.1,200, BC-Rs.1100, SC&ST-Rs.1,000

Online Application Dates:

Students can apply online from June 26th to July 25th without any late fee.

► With late fee Rs.500, students can apply untill 5th August, Rs.1000 until 10th August, Rs.5000 untill 16th August, Rs.10,000 untill 18th August

► Hall‌ Tickets can be downloaded from the website from August 12.

Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy entrance exams will be conducted from August 19 to 25 in two sessions.

► Morning session ‌ 9am to 12pm

► Afternoon session‌ 3pmto6pm