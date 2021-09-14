AP EAMCET 2021: Agriculture Stream Results Out, Check Direct Link

AP EAPCET Result 2021: Today, September 14th, the AP EAMCET 2021 Agriculture and Pharmacy results may be released.

Candidates may check their results by logging in with their credentials to the official website.

The date and time of the AP EAPCET result 2021 have yet to be announced by JNTU, Kakinada.

The Engineering stream AP EAMCET 2021 result has already been released.

On September 7th, 2021, the exam organisers even released the Agriculture and Pharmacy Answer Keys.

Candidates were requested to voice their concerns about the issues. If any objections are judged to be legitimate, the Final Answer Key will include them.

The Final Answer Key will be used to calculate the AP EAMCET 2021 results for Agriculture and Pharmacy.

According to an official press release from the APSCHE, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education Dr Audimulapu Suresh will release the AP EAPCET 2021 (Agriculture and Pharmacy stream) rankings on September 14th (Tuesday) at 10.30 AM.

Here is the direct link to the AP EAPCET 2021 (Agriculture) results.