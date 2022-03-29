AP: Dubai-based Mulk Holdings Delegation Meets CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: A delegation of Mulk Holdings led by its international Chairman Nawab Shaji ul Mulk met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and discussed their company's business plan in Andhra Pradesh.

Mulk Holdings has come forward to set up a manufacturing hub at EMC Kopparthi in YSR district. The manufacturing hub is estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore which will provide employment opportunities to 1,000 people directly and another 2,000 people indirectly .

Mulk Holdings will set up units for manufacturing of aluminium coils, high performance paints used for coil coating, aluminium coil coating production lines, film manufacturing unit, mineral cores production lines, aluminium composition panels and metal composite materials production lines.

The company has recently signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh Government in the presence of former minister late Mekapati Goutham Reddy in Dubai. Mulk Holdings is headquartered in the UAE and they have businesses in Europe, USA, Africa, India and Middle East Countries. The company also has marketing and distribution centres in more than 100 countries. They have production bases in India, UAE, Serbia, Turkey and Oman with 2,50,00,000 M2 global production capacity.

Mulk Holdings Vice Chairman Adnan ul Mulk, Special Representative to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Middle & Far East Zulfi Ravdjee, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, APIIC MD and VC Subramanyam and other officials were present in the meeting.