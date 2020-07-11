AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang visited the firing range in the sixth battalion at Mangalagiri and also tested the ultra-modern

weapons from Israel, called GLOCK pistols, at the police firing range ground.

For the first time, the state police will be usinig ultra-modern GLOCK pistols, the DGP's office said.

IPS officers practised firing with GLOCK pistols on Saturday, July 11.

Among other participants were State additional DGP Ravisankar Ayyannar, P&L IG Nagendra Kumar, DIGs Rajasekhar Babu, Vijay Kumar.