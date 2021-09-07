AP to Develop New Roads With Rs 6,400 Crore Assistance From NDB

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of works related to roads, ports, and airports and directed the officials to focus on repair of roads once monsoon recedes. During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the previous government has neglected maintenance of roads and added that roads were damaged due to heavy rains after YSRCP formed the government. He said the state government has laid special focus on repairing the damaged roads and also set up a special fund in this regard. He said Naidu and a section of media are spreading false information in this regard and directed the officials to take it as positive and complete the repair works. He instructed the officials to complete the pending approach roads near bridges at many places.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that plans are being prepared for the construction of new roads with financial assistance of Rs 6,400 crore from New Development Bank.

Explaining the progress of works related to various National Highways, the officials informed the Chief Minister that the works related to Vijayawada- Bangalore National Highway via Kodikonda checkpost are on fast-track and focus is also laid on Sheelanagar- Sabbavaram National Highway in Vishakapatnam. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they are prepared to construct flyovers at important junctions in the highway from Anakapalli to Anandapuram via Vishakapatnam city.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on these roads and coordinate with NHAI authorities for the completion of the works. He said to move forward with land acquisition works related to Nadikudi- Srikalahasti, Kadapa- Bangalore, Kotipalli- Narsapur, Rayadurg- Tumkur railway projects.

