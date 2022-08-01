AP Deputy CM Narayana Swamy Dares ABN MD Radha Krishna To Reveal Names Of His Benamis

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister V Narayana Swamy lashed out at Andhra Jyothy MD Radha Krishna. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said that all false news was written against him and Radha Krishna was responsible for that. He denied all the allegations of having Benami holders of liquor shops in Vijayawada. He dared Radha Krishna to reveal the names of his benamis.

He asserted that Radha Krishna should stop his cheap tricks and further stated that he will file a defamation case against the false story that was published in Andhra Jyothy. He said that Radha Krishna is unable to digest the fact that the bars are getting licenses through e-auction and auction is going on as per the rules. Narayana Swamy said that he would resign from the minister's post if Radha Krishna proves his statements.

