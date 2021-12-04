AP Declares 3 Day State Mourning Over K Rosaiah's Death

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to observe three days of state mourning from December 4 to December 6 as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Konijeti Rosaiah, who passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday after a brief illness.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the demise of the former CM.

Rosaiah’s political journey started in 1968 as an MLC. He served as minister in the Cabinets of T Anjaiah, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, N Janardhana Reddy, and YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He held portfolios like home, health, education, and transport. Rosaiah also served as governor of Tamil Nadu between 2011 and 2016. It was after his five-year term as Tamil Nadu governor ended, he retired from active politics.