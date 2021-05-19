AP Curfew Timings Change: Andhra Govt Issues Clarity

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government has clarified that there is no change in the timings related to the lockdown relaxation on Tuesday. The AP Fact Check portal busted a fake information on Covid curfew timings that was circulating on social media platforms about the reduction in relaxation of curfew timings.As per the fake message it said that relaxation time ase reduced to 6am and 10am from the present 6 am to 12 noon from May 20. The news, which went viral, created confusion among the public.

According to the portal, a malicious message was circulating on WhatsApp after the announcement of an extension in curfew in Andhra Pradesh. The message claimed that during the extended curfew period, the “relaxation time will be from 6 am to 10 am."

There is no change in the daily relaxation period of 6:00 am till 12:00 noon in the extended curfew till 31st May 2021. The malicious message circulating on whatsapp claiming a change in daily relaxation period from 20th may is false. Full story: https://t.co/n5564Y2e8h pic.twitter.com/P6TmYB7Yaz — FactCheck.AP.Gov.in (@FactCheckAPGov) May 18, 2021

The government said that there is no change in the timings and the message was fake and untrue.

The Andhra Pradesh government decided on Monday to extend the curfew till May end. A decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that curfew should be imposed for at least four weeks so as to contain the spread of coronavirus. Starting Wednesday, May 5, the government imposed a half-day curfew across the state to curb the spread of coronavirus. The shops and business establishments will be kept open from 6 am to 12 noon with Section 144 in force as per the earlier practice. Except for emergency services, all shops and commercial establishments are not allowed to operate after 12 noon.

