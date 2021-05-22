AP Curfew: New Timings For Government Staffers

The Andhra Pradesh Government recently has extended the curfew in the state till the end of May. This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy allowing operations to continue from 6 AM to 12 PM.

People of the state are following the strict lockdown rules imposed by the government and are not seen on the roads.

The State government has also extended the working hours for government offices in the state till May 31. In this context, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das issued orders to this effect on Friday.

All the employees working in all HDO offices, secretariat, district offices should be working in the offices only between 8 AM to 11.30 AM, the statement read. The employees who have to stay in the offices after 12 PM must have passes, it added.

Also Read: VP Venkaiah Naidu to ICMR: Check Krishnapatnam Ayurvedic Medicine Efficacy