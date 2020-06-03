AMARAVATI: The tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney has been extended by three months.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued an order to this effect on Wednesday. Nilam Sawhney who is to retire on June 30 will now continue as the Chief Secretary till September 30.

The state government issued orders after obtaining the approval of the Central government for the three-month extension for Nilam Sawhney. The Centre’s approval came after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter seeking the extension of Nilam Sawhney’s tenure.

Nilam Sawhney took charge as the Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh Government on November 13, 2019. AP CM YS Jagan personally wrote the letter to the Central government stating that her services are required in Andhra Pradesh for some more time in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.